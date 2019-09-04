Spectrum Asset Management Nb Upped Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.06 Million; As Mattel (MAT) Share Price Rose, Regions Financial Has Cut Its Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 8.11M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 23,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 89,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 113,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 1.82M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Rating Reflects Disruption in Toy Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Bankruptcy; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 21,386 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.66% or 131,812 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hartford Financial Management Incorporated owns 112,225 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 260,418 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 110,830 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,924 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com has 329,318 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 65,164 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 460,954 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 103,416 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 0.02% or 23,955 shares. Asset One holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 151,828 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). American Int Group accumulated 0.01% or 133,242 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 1.17 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Carroll Fin Associate owns 187 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gradient Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group accumulated 0% or 128,763 shares. Dodge & Cox, California-based fund reported 37.02 million shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 12,270 shares. Thompson Invest Inc invested in 40,540 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 16,567 shares to 602,022 shares, valued at $50.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 26,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEF).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel (MAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Lower as Hasbro (HAS) Appears to Move on With Entertainment One Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mattel (MAT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel News: Whistleblower Letter Sends MAT Stock Tumbling – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.08 million for 27.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.