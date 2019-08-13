Spectrum Asset Management Nb Upped Intel (INTC) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Declined; Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Holding in D.R. Horton (DHI) by $807,823

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 717,947 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.71 million, down from 737,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 1.18M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 6.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,083 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii Limited Partnership reported 33,010 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 4.19M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Swedbank owns 3.65 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 126,412 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.42% or 50.92 million shares. Bailard holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 70,394 shares. Investec Asset North America accumulated 55,721 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,250 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 52,191 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 24,846 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Tompkins has 51,429 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has 39,274 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Chartist Ca has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 1.30M shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.02% or 239,026 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 19,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Management reported 53,006 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj stated it has 4.19% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 116 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 8.54 million were accumulated by Greenhaven Assocs. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Victory Mgmt holds 142,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1,009 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).