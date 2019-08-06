Spectrum Asset Management Nb Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Lowered by $513,968 Its Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 13.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 30,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 36,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 1.53 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares to 155,211 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,816 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,122 shares to 149,995 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

