Spectrum Asset Management Nb Position in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Decreased by $330,720; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Decreased Its Holding by $515,025

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.21. About 6.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 629,520 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherstone Capital Mngmt reported 6,354 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 609,584 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co reported 42,780 shares. Insight 2811 invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Co holds 87,519 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 201,481 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.14M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.25% or 4,063 shares. Renaissance Invest Gp Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 3,185 shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 231,355 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 9,000 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

