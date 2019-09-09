Spectrum Asset Management Nb Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Lowered by $322,260; Pepsico Com (PEP) Holder Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $554,246

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 2.25 million shares traded or 38.85% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 2.14 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Financial Mgmt Inc reported 3.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.99% or 333,078 shares in its portfolio. Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Page Arthur B owns 10,002 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten Grp Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,112 shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 48,270 shares. First Natl Bancorp Commerce Of Newtown accumulated 61,285 shares or 2.06% of the stock. National Pension has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Philadelphia Trust Comm reported 13,140 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Co Al holds 0.18% or 3,303 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Destination Wealth invested in 40,830 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 7,118 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 85,034 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Financial Mngmt Incorporated reported 100 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 26,000 shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.16% stake. 44,567 were reported by Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Company. Payden Rygel reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Natl Tru has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 27,546 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank invested in 0.53% or 4,550 shares. Argent Trust Co holds 9,741 shares. 8,263 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability.