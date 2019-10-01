Spectrum Asset Management Nb Position in Intuit (INTU) Has Decreased by $528,525; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $693,000 as Stock Price Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $264.85. About 581,205 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 2.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Positive economic data triggered a ‘sea change’ in the stocks that are working on Wall Street, Jim Cramer says – CNBC” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,300 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,773 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il invested in 41,508 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 975 shares. Kames Public Limited Company holds 26,269 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il stated it has 4,377 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 371,987 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kistler holds 742 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stifel Financial holds 311,676 shares. Addenda reported 76,331 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 367,506 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% stake. 5,060 were reported by Altfest L J. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,100 shares to 35,183 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdom Tree Emrg Mkts Hi Div (DEM).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IGV, INTU, NOW, ADSK: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on October 3, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd. Advisor Prtn Lc has 6,399 shares. Nomura has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 14,162 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 1,712 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 37,076 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 388,585 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Street has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Tiemann Invest Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 2,092 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,445 shares. 487,005 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System.