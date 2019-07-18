Spectrum Asset Management Nb Position in Intel (INTC) Has Increased by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Reik & Co Upped Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stake by $312,650 as Share Value Rose

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 55,016 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.18 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares to 155,211 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,055 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Sees Solid Value in Battered Semiconductor Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.