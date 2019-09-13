Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $929,190; Carlson Capital LP Maintains Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.30 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 415,580 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 19,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 36,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31 million shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 368,677 shares to 242,459 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 288,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,971 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 11,249 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Dsam Prns (London) Ltd stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sir Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 221,217 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 35,245 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 72,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 4,600 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Franklin holds 0% or 2,720 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability invested in 1.62% or 773,902 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Swift Run Capital Management Lc invested in 62,878 shares or 4.41% of the stock.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Intel Lost the 7-Nanometer Battle, But INTC Stock Is Still a Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rally Amid Upbeat Global Headlines – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $159.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,120 shares to 9,657 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core High Div Etf (HDV) by 30,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Ltd Llc accumulated 1.52% or 90,548 shares. Carderock Capital holds 91,511 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 42,344 shares. Lord Abbett Company reported 4.14M shares stake. First Bankshares owns 1.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,900 shares. Gideon Capital owns 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,046 shares. 2.91M were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Lifeplan Fin, Ohio-based fund reported 2,401 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wright reported 55,253 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Inc owns 80,885 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Btim Corp reported 158,770 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 6,830 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 943 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).