Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Holding; RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS WY (RAFA) Shorts Lowered By 15.49%

RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA) had a decrease of 15.49% in short interest. RAFA’s SI was 108,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.49% from 127,800 shares previously. With 850,400 avg volume, 0 days are for RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA)’s short sellers to cover RAFA’s short positions. The stock increased 16.53% or $0.0447 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3149. About 71,484 shares traded. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFA) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb holds 4,816 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 5,891 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.03 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a multi-product pharmaceutical company, produces and sells drugs, generic antibiotics, and specialty pharmaceuticals in Russia. The company has market cap of $26.41 million. It offers cephalosporin products, antibiotics of non-ÃŸ structure, and anti-cancer drugs in the form of injections, ampulla packaged products, child suspensions, tablets, and capsules. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides drugs for accidental wounds, inflammatory eye diseases, and immunological disorders.