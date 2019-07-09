Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lifted By $1.06 Million Its Intel (INTC) Holding; UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Covered By 4 Bulls

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 54.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb acquired 19,915 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb holds 56,694 shares with $3.04M value, up from 36,779 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $238.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $288 New Target: $247 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $290 New Target: $270 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $315 New Target: $285 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $310 New Target: $265 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 8,137 shares to 11,779 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 2,620 shares and now owns 9,317 shares. Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) was reduced too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 20.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 4.05 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 21,386 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset accumulated 10,169 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Management Limited holds 1.74% or 483,340 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors invested 3.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 20.77 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 14,837 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 1.35 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). One Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hendley Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,268 shares. Park Circle invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acr Alpine Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 285,593 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.47% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5.63M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Sell”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, January 25.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08 million. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Shares for $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $235.53 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.