Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Rose

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 7.23 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 205,137 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 148,227 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,975 shares. 45,018 are held by Bluecrest Management. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Argent Trust Co holds 0.13% or 7,410 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prelude Cap Management Lc accumulated 3,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,519 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker Mngmt has 4,886 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,020 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 15,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Mgmt Corporation owns 12,708 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Architects Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 228 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

