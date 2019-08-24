Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM); As Autonation (AN) Share Price Rose, Arlington Value Capital Raised Its Position by $9.29 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 561,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Receives Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 37,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt owns 32,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5.14 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc reported 1,400 shares stake. State Street has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aqr Capital Ltd Com invested in 29,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 14,910 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 5,438 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rbs LP invested in 51.94% or 3.61 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.29% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 330,517 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Dallas Secs accumulated 33,766 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company owns 4.68 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 1.49M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,934 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl has invested 1.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ent Financial Svcs reported 33,403 shares. Amp Cap Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendley & accumulated 0.49% or 11,880 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kistler invested in 62,049 shares. Vestor Limited Company invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).