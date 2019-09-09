Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $318,600; Montecito Bank & Trust Upped Stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by $361,200

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.90 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd stated it has 22,353 shares. Howe & Rusling has 10,715 shares. Smith Moore & Com has 37,842 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Conning invested in 1.57% or 849,926 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability reported 3.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Den Berg Mgmt I accumulated 104,035 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 803,854 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Washington reported 319,462 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp owns 59,188 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 112,603 shares. Exchange Mngmt reported 6,805 shares stake. Act Ii Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.48% or 19.06 million shares. Atlas Browninc owns 13,789 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,317 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares to 16,148 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,487 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 1.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,559 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 4,839 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 175,585 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 15,856 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bluefin Trading Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,770 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 205,317 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,724 shares. C Ww Grp Incorporated A S has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 132,660 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Westpac Banking has 138,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Presents Data from LIBRETTO-001 Clinical Trial Highlighting Positive Results for Selpercatinib (LOXO-292) – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.