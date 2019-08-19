Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increased Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Stake by $1.34 Million; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 685,818 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 5.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

