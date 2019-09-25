Spectrum Asset Management Nb Increased By $1.00 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 0.59% above currents $112.51 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. See J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) latest ratings:

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 74.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb acquired 4,120 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb holds 9,657 shares with $2.36 million value, up from 5,537 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $213.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85 million shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Invest Management reported 10,993 shares. Schmidt P J Invest owns 2.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,838 shares. 63,600 are owned by Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 4.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc owns 1,353 shares. 12,901 are held by Cleararc Inc. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 129,047 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.88% or 67,540 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 58 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 272,638 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.88% or 97,300 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 17.11% above currents $225 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 4,400 shares. 79 were accumulated by Assetmark. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.11% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 26,620 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 2,831 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 336,581 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,635 shares. 1.55 million were accumulated by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 3,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 465,389 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster

