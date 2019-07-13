Spectrum Asset Management Nb Holds Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $102.53 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.32 million activity. Shares for $439,525 were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne. 37,530 Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares with value of $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,317 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.