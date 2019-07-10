Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $318,600; Share Price Rose; Resolution Capital LTD Has Increased Its Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Holding by $2.06 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 3.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, up from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 98,441 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.18M shares to 457,171 shares, valued at $90.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,994 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 11,292 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 86,740 shares. 50,074 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Putnam Investments Lc has 14,576 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 1.31M shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 81,009 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% or 13,484 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 71,997 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,396 shares. 439,891 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 26,876 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 161,540 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Inc holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 121,437 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

