Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Intel (INTC) Position by $1.06 Million; Mccormick & Co Non (MKC) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $379,500

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (MKC) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 98,067 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 95,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 851,188 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,705 are held by Selway Asset Management. Glynn Mgmt stated it has 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.50M were reported by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 60,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 15,557 were reported by Phocas Fincl. Tdam Usa reported 157,882 shares stake. Rockland Company owns 28,426 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 1.75M shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gibraltar Mgmt invested in 7.48% or 138,719 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 1.2% or 9.46M shares. Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.02% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,859 shares. Sei Invests reported 64,289 shares stake. Synovus Corp has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Apg Asset Nv owns 229,700 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.08% or 362,498 shares. Ami Asset invested in 3.25% or 292,289 shares. 19,589 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 4,019 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc accumulated 0.34% or 100,007 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Clean Yield Group Inc, Vermont-based fund reported 32,104 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.28% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lifeplan Fin Group reported 405 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 35 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).