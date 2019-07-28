Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $307,450; Redmile Group Has Upped Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) as Valuation Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.