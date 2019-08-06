Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Position as Stock Value Rose; Coatue Management Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $4.86 Million; Share Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 4.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 13,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602.73 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $310.6. About 4.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir Corp invested in 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.70M shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Lc has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.71% stake. Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 8,810 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 2,994 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 10.33M shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,027 shares. Portland Global Lc accumulated 13,808 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Scotia Capital holds 0.47% or 354,738 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 45,078 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 398,345 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines, Peabody Energy, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, PM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ckw Group has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Management Incorporated holds 0.34% or 1,335 shares. 2.34 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. Bragg Fin Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 1,027 shares. Blackrock holds 26.46M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 687,315 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Sequoia Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,884 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1,236 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.8% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Accuvest Advisors owns 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,918 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 223 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc stated it has 1,943 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.69M for 73.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.