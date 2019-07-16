Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by $330,720 as Share Price Rose; American International Group Lowered Dish Network A (DISH) Holding by $854,298 as Stock Rose

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp A (DISH) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 27,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,204 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 113,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 503,323 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 35.40 million shares. Iron Financial Limited Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,903 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 2,930 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 20,776 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y holds 29,554 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 124,452 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10.33 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Sterling Inv Management reported 2,614 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr owns 77,393 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp invested in 0.27% or 9,470 shares. Intersect Cap Limited holds 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 36,580 shares. Coldstream Management stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kopp Limited Liability accumulated 0.79% or 9,442 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 51,198 shares to 346,721 shares, valued at $16.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co A (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 34,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was made by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.