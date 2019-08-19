Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Raised Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Cut as Market Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 1.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 8.81M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 205,185 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Company has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,481 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.06% or 10,730 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust invested 1.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 152,155 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Lc has 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Waddell Reed Financial, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Icon Advisers Com reported 37,800 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 6,700 were accumulated by Albert D Mason. Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 133,751 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 125,600 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21,532 shares. Blue Financial Inc holds 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 14,387 shares.