Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Raised Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Western Union Co. (WU) Position by $6.46 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11M, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 3.11M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares to 579,920 shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

