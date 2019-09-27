Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 52,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 3.80M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 07/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Says It Will Invest $1.5B In US to Win Qualcomm: Looking to assuage fears in the U.S. government,; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Management has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 3,508 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Co, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,896 shares. 11.72M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Farmers Trust reported 63,254 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 131,845 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0.29% or 1.69M shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 382,414 were reported by Anchor Cap Limited Liability Corp. Plancorp Limited Company has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 72,725 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc holds 80,362 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Reik & Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 8,693 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 12,000 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 79,446 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% or 3,686 shares in its portfolio. American Asset accumulated 9,776 shares or 0.51% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.2% or 2.22 million shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 117,748 shares. 880,469 were reported by Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Northern Tru Corporation owns 15.78M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Capstone Finance Advsr Incorporated invested in 16,503 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com holds 3,456 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Indiana And Invest Co invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Legacy Private Tru Co holds 3,119 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 11,526 were accumulated by Maple Capital. Hills Retail Bank And Trust Company reported 3,998 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.48% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).