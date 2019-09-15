Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $506,880 as Market Value Declined; Franklin Resources Has Boosted Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $4.87 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 30,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337.67M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 160 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Profund Advisors has 18,902 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,618 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loomis Sayles And LP owns 10.58 million shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Limited Co stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru stated it has 0.52% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 484,952 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Company reported 266,889 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 6,005 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 4,700 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.19% or 260,253 shares. Brinker Capital owns 60,747 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 49,056 shares in its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 627,031 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $75.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd stated it has 76,984 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 234,474 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 238,968 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 4,200 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,840 shares. Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Virginia-based Cap Mgmt Corp Va has invested 3.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yorktown Rech has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mariner Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 464,172 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 1.08M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).