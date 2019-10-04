Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $506,880 as Stock Declined; Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $15.81 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 15,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,940 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 3.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 336,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 312,586 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.96M, down from 649,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 2.70 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And has invested 0.72% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 0.06% or 256,610 shares. 18,161 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.59 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp, a South Dakota-based fund reported 236,067 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs owns 2.00M shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Liberty has 1.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Macquarie Group Inc invested in 18,600 shares. Bell Savings Bank accumulated 0.19% or 26,325 shares. Jnba Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 8,853 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

