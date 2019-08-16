Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) as Share Value Rose; General Motors (GM) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Holding by $553,853

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 5.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 5.53 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Build Production Versions of Cruise AV at Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +8.0 PCT Y/Y, VS -5.2 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 24/03/2018 – Waymo CEO says its tech would have handled Uber self-driving incident safely; 15/03/2018 – Two HVAC Veterans Promoted to Service GM at Tozour Energy Systems; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,935 shares to 76,740 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

