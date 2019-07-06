Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Boosted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Catalyst Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Autozone (AZO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 123,235 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,816 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,300 shares to 500 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

