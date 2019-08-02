Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Boosted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.06 Million as Stock Declined; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Value Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Stake by $575,000

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 21,483 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 139,879 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,721 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 14,547 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 548,654 shares. Hillsdale Invest invested in 0.06% or 12,130 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 1.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp invested in 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Communication Ma holds 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3.40 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 163,414 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 8,041 shares. Godsey And Gibb holds 0.41% or 49,792 shares in its portfolio. 10 owns 290,342 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Management owns 105,761 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.62% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 2,303 shares.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).