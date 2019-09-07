Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Valuation Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $1.15 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $623.20 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.