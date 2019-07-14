Spectrum Asset Management Nb Continues to Hold Stake in Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM); Bangor Savings Bank Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 14,440 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 130,226 are owned by Shell Asset Management Co. Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.11% or 19,779 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 722,424 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lakeview Cap Partners Lc reported 9,571 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.12% or 4,125 shares. Hl Services Lc invested in 347,616 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management invested 0.46% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Beech Hill has invested 3.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Llp has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Accredited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,022 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1,654 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 4,899 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,163 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

