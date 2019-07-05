Spectrum Asset Management Nb Boosted Intel (INTC) Position; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 6.68M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 422,776 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.39M were accumulated by Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 245,309 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 96,270 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 685,345 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp holds 1.53% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,344 shares. Oaktop Ii Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 33,010 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management invested in 0.32% or 9,784 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parthenon Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,076 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Willow Creek Wealth has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bokf Na has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Janney Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 10,923 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,180 shares to 11,328 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,211 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $171.17M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

