Spectris PLC (LON:SXS) Gets Bank of America Merrill Lynch Lower Rating; Sensato Investors Has Decreased By $816,000 Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position

Research analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s equity research division lowered Spectris PLC (LON:SXS)‘s stock rating to a “Underperform” on 5 July.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sensato Investors Llc sold 10,200 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Sensato Investors Llc holds 130,537 shares with $10.49M value, down from 140,737 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $23.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.13 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.18 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Among 9 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Spectris PLC has GBX 3195 highest and GBX 2200 lowest target. GBX 2729.50’s average target is -0.37% below currents GBX 2739.7 stock price. Spectris PLC had 31 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold”. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 18 by UBS. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Shore Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by BNP Paribas.

The stock decreased 5.10% or GBX 147.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2739.7. About 154,342 shares traded. Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of A in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $685,454 was made by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.31 million were sold by McMullen Michael R. on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $223.99 million for 26.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

