Spears Abacus Advisors Upped At&T (T) Position; Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $1.52 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,110 shares to 3,920 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,286 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

