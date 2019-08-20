Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $631,346; Stock Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Stake

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 2.33M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 5.15 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City reported 547 shares. Putnam Invests Limited owns 165,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perritt Mgmt Inc invested in 11,943 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc owns 51,599 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested in 4.89M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 702,476 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Markston Limited Liability Corp owns 117,353 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 326,836 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 368 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 0.99% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinnacle Fin Prns owns 311 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma accumulated 11.42 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Communication owns 32,150 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $37.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FDN, CRM, NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning holds 0.05% or 210,132 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Tegean Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 210,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.63% or 36.42 million shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank owns 3,303 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 677,656 shares. Baltimore reported 4,926 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff holds 1.22% or 626,873 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 5,868 shares. 535,776 are held by Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westpac has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Summit Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 6,400 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc accumulated 0.16% or 2.14M shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.