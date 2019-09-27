Spears Abacus Advisors Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Lowered by $304,365; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position by $536,000

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 887,585 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 111,182 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 47,000 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.77M for 7.65 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.48 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,253 shares to 262,726 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).