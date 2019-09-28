Spears Abacus Advisors Position in Citigroup (C) Upped by $470,050 as Market Valuation Rose; Samlyn Capital Increases Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 981,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.18 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 627,242 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70M, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,498 are held by Pennsylvania. Estabrook Mngmt reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 410,711 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Korea holds 1.94 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Icon Advisers Inc Co stated it has 44,100 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 5.24% or 81,070 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 20,178 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 78,459 were reported by Oarsman. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.88M shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 207,166 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 7,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp owns 1.97 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,567 shares to 495,354 shares, valued at $66.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,686 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Santander adds new senior execs, including bank CEO – Boston Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Salt Life Continues to Expand Retail Footprint – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.