Spears Abacus Advisors Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Upped by $2.00 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 956,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.08M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 120,400 shares to 158,897 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 71,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

