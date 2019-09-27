Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 31.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 6,286 shares with $649,000 value, down from 9,241 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 626,410 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $78.5000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is -7.83% below currents $77.17 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. See CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $78.5000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.50 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8.72M were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Company. Colony Ltd invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Huntington Bancorp reported 48,011 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.12M shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 27,954 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Co accumulated 0.02% or 2,566 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Com owns 158,911 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Berkshire Hathaway owns 59,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 996 shares. First Bancorporation reported 0.16% stake. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,775 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 38,340 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Inc invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Communications Of Virginia Va accumulated 6,858 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 22,840 shares to 545,710 valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 17,254 shares and now owns 37,404 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 261,587 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd invested in 16,996 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co owns 144,112 shares. 176,580 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks. Wright Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,527 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 60,323 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,090 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 613,053 are held by Chevy Chase Tru. Raymond James Na reported 11,066 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt accumulated 71,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.26M shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 372,366 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 592,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 279,300 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.