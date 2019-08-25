Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Position in Ball (BLL) as Stock Rose; Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Position by $1.64 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 35,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 553,528 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, up from 517,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 3.66M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.69M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

