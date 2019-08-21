Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Holding in Ball (BLL) by $328,320 as Shares Rose; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Grs Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $6.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.73M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 1.84 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 61,100 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 17,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Invest Management Com holds 101,311 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.40 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,260 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 277,048 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 147,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 215,109 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 79,642 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 27,890 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 71,494 shares. Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 11,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 124 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Fincl owns 178,775 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Delphi Ma owns 31,030 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 84 shares. 14,932 are held by Private Advisor Ltd Company. Voya Inv Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 171,559 shares. Farmers holds 1.02% or 87,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,220 shares. 8,992 are held by At Bancorporation. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 2.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.59% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Invesco Limited reported 0.04% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 3,700 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,705 shares.