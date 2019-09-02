Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $631,346; Schlumberger Nv (SLB) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 19,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 828 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 19,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 75,449 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 28,628 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 28,404 shares. 159,193 are owned by Greystone Managed Invs Inc. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 637,258 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 274,730 shares. Blair William & Il reported 211,505 shares. Pl Capital Advsr Ltd reported 3.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 6,647 shares. 23,600 are owned by Bourgeon Management Limited Liability. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 15,535 shares. Kj Harrison Prns reported 4,312 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0.86% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock Gru has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 6,327 shares to 6,867 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 1.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Cap Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 30,428 shares. Amica Retiree Trust owns 3,082 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Atlanta Cap Communications L L C holds 52,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Limited Liability reported 3,530 shares stake. Page Arthur B reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 111,295 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 6,181 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford has 187,460 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,230 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 121,767 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1,279 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt accumulated 67,121 shares or 0.79% of the stock.