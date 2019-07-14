Spears Abacus Advisors Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $324,000 as Valuation Declined; Leucadia National Maintains Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management has 396,079 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 15.60 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 38.23 million shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.16 million shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,615 shares. 74,916 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, D E Shaw & Comm has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.81M shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 527 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B Riley Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston reported 1.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.16% or 29,742 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Next Stop $25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback (FANG) Q4 Earnings Miss as Crude Prices Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ttec Hldgs Inc by 23,982 shares to 24,017 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 57,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,897 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,515 are held by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 71,102 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 12,000 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,962 shares. 628,119 were reported by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Triangle Securities Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,325 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 197,838 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Lc has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,440 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,174 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 35,105 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset LP invested in 130,598 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 6 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co holds 19,456 shares. Scout Invests holds 193,567 shares.