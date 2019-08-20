Spears Abacus Advisors Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); As Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO) Market Value Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered by $18.50 Million Its Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (Put) (BMO) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 296,774 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – CONFIDENT THAT EXPOSURES IDENTIFIED RELATED TO CUSTOMER DATA HAVE BEEN CLOSED OFF; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 28/05/2018 – BMO SAYS THEY ORIGINATED THE ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – BMO TO CONTINUE U.S. BANK GROWTH WITH TAKEOVERS AND ORGANICALLY; 31/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL BMO.TO : ALL VALUES IN C$; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $33 TARGET PRICE

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 43.14 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,100 shares to 14,215 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (Call) (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

