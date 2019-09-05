Spears Abacus Advisors Increases Position in American Intl Group (AIG); Wms Partners Has Cut Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Value Declined

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 1,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 21,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 23,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.89. About 929,816 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 1.33 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.09 million shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 21,849 are owned by Choate Inv Advsrs. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 2.91M shares. Amica Retiree Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,574 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A reported 23,148 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bessemer Group Inc holds 622,129 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has invested 3.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Matrix Asset Advisors New York invested in 0.04% or 1,005 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.45% or 441,837 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.37% or 43,922 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Llc owns 160,083 shares for 12.24% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.56% or 153,339 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.10 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 241,793 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach And Co Limited Liability In holds 2.24% or 213,644 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 129 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.88M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.84M shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.15% or 65,000 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 4.47M shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,200 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 36,490 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 79,190 shares. 5 were reported by Ironwood Financial Llc. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,735 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.