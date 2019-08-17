Spears Abacus Advisors Increased Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $2.00 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $5.06 Million

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 43,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 405,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.82M, down from 448,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 135,566 shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 114,204 shares. Hilltop invested in 55,007 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.26M shares. Green Square Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 3,024 shares. Fort Point Cap Ltd has 16,937 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Trb Advisors LP reported 510,000 shares. 13.29 million are owned by Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.73M shares or 3.54% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,773 are owned by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 169,404 shares. First Amer State Bank holds 1.92% or 225,445 shares. Df Dent And Inc holds 107,701 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv owns 952,667 shares. Adirondack Trust Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 4.53M shares. 110,656 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,477 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 41,183 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 14,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management stated it has 9,125 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory owns 4,645 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Quantbot Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8,067 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru Incorporated reported 257,918 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 125 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 551,182 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 134,695 shares stake.