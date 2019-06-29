Spears Abacus Advisors Holding in Citigroup (C) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Miles Capital Position in Honeywell International (HON) Has Upped by $366,086

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39M shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55M shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year's $1.62 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.