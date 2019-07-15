Spears Abacus Advisors Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $631,638; Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $204.9. About 10.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,465 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 48,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 904,855 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Com has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Mirae Asset Invs Company owns 38,693 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 16.13M shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation owns 33 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 10,021 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 118,498 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,038 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 3,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). 400,000 were accumulated by Davis Partners Ltd Liability. Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,244 shares stake. 5,868 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Com.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,957 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $289.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

