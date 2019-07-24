Spears Abacus Advisors Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $324,000; Condor Capital Management Raised Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 342,926 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 50.91 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

