Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Omers Administration Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 185,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.90M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.62 million, down from 10.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Group Incorporated Llc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,900 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 181,375 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,148 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited accumulated 0.45% or 75,963 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 19,621 shares. Associated Banc owns 4,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ima Wealth holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. 130 are held by Vigilant Cap Mngmt. First Foundation Advisors has 30,844 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York-based Burns J W has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Tru Advisors LP has 274,730 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management has 1.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,919 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).